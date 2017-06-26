Longview School officials say that they’re extremely encouraged by the response to their latest efforts to collect input from the public. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that the numbers show that 651 people took part in the district’s “Join the Conversation” effort, looking for input on the district’s priorities and direction, also looking for opinions on the $121.6 million bond measure that the district is putting on the November ballot. From the 651 people that participated, sharing more than 1,200 thoughts while placing more than 40,000 “stars,” showing what they think priorities should be. Zorn says that they’re now reviewing the information that was provided, and will be sharing that information over the next few months.