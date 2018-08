School doors swing open at several districts in the area, while teacher strikes continue in Longview, and in several Clark County school districts. It’s the first day of school for grades 1 through 6 in Kelso, along with 9th-graders, giving those students an orientation day at Kelso High School. 7th and 8th-graders will start tomorrow, as well as grades 10 through 12. Classes also start today in the Toutle Lake and Toledo School Districts, along with Three Rivers Christian School. School buses will be transporting kids to and from schools; make sure to be observant of the flashing lights as the kids are picked up and dropped off. School zone speed limits will also be in effect.