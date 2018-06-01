Memorial services are planned for Friday, June 8th, honoring the life of long-time local umpire Dale Schweitzer. He passed away on the 19th of this month, at the age of 85. Schweitzer’s family came to Longview from Tacoma, and he graduated from R. A. Long High School in 1951, excelling as an athlete in three sports. After playing recreational softball for a number of years, Schweitzer first donned the umpire blue in 1964; he continued officiating through the years, including several NWAC championships and seven NCAA World Series Softball events. He was named as the 2011 Softball Official of the Year; he’s also been inducted into the ASA Northwest Region 15 Hall of Fame on two occasions. Schweitzer is in the National Umpires Hall of Fame, along with four other softball Halls of Fame. He eventually wrote a book on the three-man system of softball umpiring, a volume that is still used today. Columbia Funeral Service is handling the services.