Longview Police are looking into the theft of a mobility scooter, taken from a carport where it had been chained up. The owner called LPD just after 8 yesterday morning, saying that the robin’s egg-blue Go Bowen Cruiser had been stolen. The owner says that the scooter had been locked to some pipes outside of their home, secured with a plastic-covered cable, which had been cut in two. The owner says that the scooter is well-used, with a number of dings, cracks and scratches. She also says that she thinks that this is the only scooter of this type in Longview. The scooter is also described as “really heavy and hard to move.” Longview Police are now circulating a stock photo of the scooter, to see if anyone has spotted it.