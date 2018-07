A projection screen at the Three Rivers Cinema in Kelso need to be replaced, after someone apparently used a magic marker or a Sharpie to vandalize the screen. Management at the theater at the Three Rivers Mall reported the incident to Kelso Police late last month, saying that someone used a felt pen or a similar instrument to scrawl an obscene message about police in Troutdale. Theater management says that they tried to paint over the message, but it continues to bleed through. The screen will need to be replaced, at a cost estimated to be around $10,000. Theater officials say that they do have descriptive information on a possible suspect, but no arrests have been reported.