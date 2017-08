The Longview Police Street Crimes Unit was busy again last week, wrapping up ongoing investigations with raids and arrests in two separate locations. On the 9th of this month, a search warrant was served at 22 Heritage Place in Longview, where detectives claim to have found meth, heroin, guns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and other materials used in the drug trade. Two people were arrested in this operation; Ryan James Wixon, 32, is charged with possession of meth and possession of heroin, felon in possession of a gun, and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Alicia Marie Reed, 25, is also charged with possession of meth and possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver and tampering with evidence. The “intent to deliver” charges also have school zone enhancements. Reed’s bail is set at $20,000, while Wixon is being held on bail of $75,000.