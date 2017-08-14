Four people are in custody after the second operation by the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit, after a search warrant was served at 3224 Washington Way. They say that this warrant service also came at the result of an ongoing investigation, with meth, heroin, and drug trafficking materials found and seized in the house. Nathaniel Leroy Hart, 46, Whitney Leigh Brown, 28, and Richard Lewis Nyswaner, Jr., 46, are all charged with possession of meth and possession of heroin. Dennis Dyle Walton, 68, is also charged with possession of heroin. Hart is also charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, with a school zone enhancement. Nyswaner is also being served with a misdemeanor warrant. This investigation is continuing.