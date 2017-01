Eight people are under arrest after action by the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit. Working with the Department of Corrections, the sweep was made last Thursday and Friday. Brandon M. Cooper, 30, was busted on two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant, while Selma Alhashimi, 56, was booked for possession of heroin and meth, along with a misdemeanor warrant. Julyan Estrada, 30, had a felony warrant; they say that Robert K. Sherman, 35, was in possession of meth and heroin when he was picked up on a DOC warrant; he’s also being charged with obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest. Rod Alhashami, 54, is being held on three drug charges and a DOC warrant, Miguel Gonzalez, 28, is being charged with possession of heroin and a DOC warrant; Raul Gomez, 21, and Bradley S. Evans, 34, are both being held on DOC warrants.