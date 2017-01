More than an ounce of meth and more than $12,000 cash was reportedly seized in a bust the Street Crimes Unit that took place late last week. Detectives served a search warrant at 1328 20th Street on Friday, where they arrested Laurie A. Williams, 57, and Scott M. Burch, 27. Williams is now being charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics in a school zone, use of a building for drug purposes and possession of a dangerous weapon. Burch is charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and he’s also being serviced with a misdemeanor warrant. SCU officials note that this is the same house where more than eight ounces of meth was seized back on December 27th, along with $8,800 in cash.