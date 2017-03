Four people are under arrest after yesterday’s action by the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit, after a search warrant was served at a home in the 300 block of Hawthorne Street in Kelso. The SCU went to the house with Kelso Police and the Department of Corrections, reportedly finding meth, heroin, and other materials connected to the drug trade. Wesley D. Hardin, 34, Elyse M. Robinson, 28, Josie K. Miller, 25, and Greg J. Rothschiller, 40, are all being charged with possession of heroin; all but Robinson are also being charged with possession of meth. This is an ongoing investigation; other arrests are possible.