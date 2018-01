Three people are under arrest after action by the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit, after they served a search warrant at 3525 Columbia Heights Road. Detectives claim to have found meth, heroin and prescription medications inside the house, while Corrine Renee Stoner, 38, Shylee Deane Bartlett, 26, and Brandon Lyman Coons, 35, were all arrested. Bartlett and Coons are being charged with possession of methamphetamine, while Stoner is being charged with possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance. Police say that the investigation is continuing, and additional charges could be filed.