The Street Crimes Unit reports making two raids yesterday, taking a total of eight people into custody. A few minutes after 4 pm, a search warrant was served at 229 22nd Avenue, where six people were arrested. Detectives claim to have seized meth and heroin in the raid, along with guns, ammunition and materials connected to the drug trade. They say that three of the five guns that were seized came back as stolen. Kacie Lynn Conmy, 28, is now being charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, five counts of unlawful possession of a gun, three counts of possessing a stolen gun, and a felony contempt of court warrant. Rebekah Janeen Lyons, 26, and Preston Daniel Torppa, 29, are being held on drug charges, along with Jamie Senbad McElroy, 19. McElroy is also being served with a warrant; Joshua Leonard Rudd, 30, was booked on two warrants, as was Crystal D. Harris, 45.

Shylee Deane Bartlett, 25, and Brandon Lyman Coons, 34, are both being charged with possession of meth and possession of heroin after the SCU went with the LPD Criminal Investigation Unit to serve a search warrant at 4216 Olympia Place in Longview. Detectives claim to have found meth, heroin and drug sale materials in the home; Bartlett and Coons were arrested without incident.