On a vote of 228-to-116, the Endangered Salmon and Fisheries Predation Prevention Act passed out of the House yesterday morning, and now moves on to the U. S. Senate for action. The prime sponsors of the bill are Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and Congressman Kurt Schrader of Oregon; in her floor comments before yesterday’s vote, Beutler says that they’re trying to protect a Northwest treasure. HR 2083 would provide tribal and government fishery managers the ability and resources to make rapid and lethal responses to remove California and Stellar sea lions from specific areas on the Columbia River. Specifically, the bill amends the Marine Mammal Protection Act to authorize the Secretary of Commerce to provide management tools to the states and to local tribes to deal with sea lions, as long as they are not part of an ESA-listed species. A companion bill is also moving through the Senate, sponsored by Senators Maria Cantwell of Washington and Jim Risch of Idaho.