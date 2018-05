You can expect some high emotions at the Port of Kalama today, as Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler meets with local fishing guides to discuss the impact of sea lion predation on salmon runs in the Columbia River. Beutler is reportedly interested in hearing from the guides about the increased number of sea lions in the river, and how those animals are impacting their industry. Beutler is a prime sponsor of the Endangered Salmon and Fisheries Predation Prevention Act, a bill that would allow local and tribal managers with the proper experience and training to lethally remove a limited number of sea lions from the river. Today’s meeting is scheduled to run from 11:45 to 12:45 at the Port of Kalama, out by the Port docks.