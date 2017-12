A study of sea lion numbers in the Columbia River in Wahkiakum County is about to get under way, and the study organizers are looking for some help. The Wahkiakum County Marine Resources Committee is supporting the volunteer project, which has a goal of observing, identifying and documenting seals and sea lions within the county boundaries. Weekly counts will be taken at four sites between January 12th and April 29th of next year; volunteers are needed at these specific locations, where they will have forms and training that will be needed to catalog these animals. A training session with Washington Fish and Wildlife is planned for Saturday, January 6th, being held at the River Street Building in Cathlamet. Volunteers could be reimbursed for mileage driven in support of the project. To pre-register for the training, call 360-795-3278.