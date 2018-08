The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports no real progress in the effort to find an Ohio man who has been missing in the woods near Mount St. Helens for several days. Matthew B. Matheny, 40, of Warren, Ohio, was last seen on Thursday, the 9th, after he borrowed a friend’s car to drive up to the mountain. He was reported as missing when he failed to return home. On Saturday, Skamania County Deputies reported finding the borrowed Subaru at the Blue Lake Trailhead. Ground searchers worked yesterday and on Sunday, also working with K-9 teams, drones and other search resources. Sheriff Mark Nelson also says that a detective has been assigned to the case, and he has talked with many people who have been in the area. Nelson says that foul play is not suspected at this time; the search effort continues this morning.