The active search for a man who is missing after a fishing trip on the Cowlitz River near Toledo is being suspended. They have been looking for Prathana Nammavong, 43, of Des Moines since last Saturday, when friends found his chair and fishing gear near the Blue Creek Boat Launch. Nammavong was last heard from on Friday of last week, making a cell phone call as he went down to fish on the Cowlitz. Two friends came down to meet Nammavong on Saturday; they found his chair and fishing poles, but they didn’t find him. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office brought in watercraft and K-9’s, but nothing else was found. The search is now suspended, pending the discovery of new evidence.