As local rivers continue to run high and muddy, Washington Fish and Wildlife is extending the initial season for Spring Chinook on the main stem of the Columbia River below Bonneville Dam. The season had been scheduled to close on April 6th, but that season will now end on April 10th. As of the 26th, creel checks by WDFW show that only 24 upriver Spring Chinook had been caught, after a quota of just over 69 hundred fish.

Fishery managers say that the Chinook are moving up, but the high and muddy water is making it difficult for the fish to see the anglers’ lures. They suggest checking streamflow and fish passage reports to look for signs of improving conditions for fishing. Get full details from Washington Fish and Wildlife, or from your local outdoor outfitter.