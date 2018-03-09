Awareness is high along the Long Beach peninsula, following the discovery of two explosive devices in downtown Long Beach. It’s reported that the devices were found last Monday afternoon, after someone reported seeing a suspicious bag left near the public restrooms in Long Beach. A Long Beach Police Office checked the bag, and found that it contained jars filled with a gelatinous material, hooked up with wires. The State Patrol Bomb Squad came in, and also found that the devices were filled with shrapnel, shotgun shells and rat poison. The devices were taken to a safe location, where they were buried and detonated. The source of the devices is not known at this time.