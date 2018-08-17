A second autopsy has been performed on Ben Eastman III, the 16 year-old from Randle that was allegedly beaten and strangled to death by two brothers, who also live in the Randle area. The Centralia Chronicle says that the second autopsy was requested by defense attorneys. That autopsy has been completed, but they aren’t sharing the results at this time. Benito Marquez, 16, and Jonathan Adamson, 21, of Randle are being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, tampering with evidence and unlawful disposal of remains in the case. It’s claimed that the brothers lured Eastman to their property with the promise of a camping trip. When he arrived, it’s claimed that the brothers beat and strangled Eastman. It’s also alleged that they sodomized Eastman after he was dead. Eastman’s body was eventually taken to a remote spot off of Cispus Road, where he was buried in a shallow grave. The pair of suspects have trial confirmation hearings coming up in October.