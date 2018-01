Another defendant is taking a plea deal in connection with the murder of Apache Rose Hightower, whose body was found in the woods near St. Helens in September of 2016. It’s now being reported that Stephanie Jeanne Toney, 21, of St. Helens is pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection with Hightower’s death. She was sentenced to 48 months, with credit for time served since her arrest in October of 2016. In October of last year, Jesse Allen Lane, 28, of Medford pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murder, and was sentenced to life without parole on the murder count; he still faces sentencing on the kidnapping count. Charles William Vernon, 29, of St. Helens is still awaiting trial in the case, charged with aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felon in possession of a gun, hindering prosecution and strangulation. His trial is currently expected to begin next year.