The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is announcing that the Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the Mount St. Helens Long-Term Sediment Management plan is now available for review and comment, prior to final adoption. In development since 2014, the FSEIS is intended to help be a guide for the Corps as steps are taken to help control sediment in the Toutle River and in the Cowlitz River. Several alternatives were identified, with a phased construction plan as the preferred alternative. Those include graduated raises of the spillway at the Sediment Retention Structure, grade-building structures upstream from the SRS, and the possibility of dredging in the Lower Cowlitz River. The FSEIS also includes plans for replacement of the fish collection facility on the North Fork of the Toutle, along with modifications of that facility. A 30-day public comment window is now open through September 10th. Go to the Corps of Engineers web page for more information.