A Houston-based oil production company that was rejected by the Port of Longview for the placement of a crude oil, propane and biodiesel facility is back in Cowlitz County, now proposing to build a half-billion-dollar biodiesel production plant. Riverside Renewables LLC put out a press release yesterday, announcing plans to build a plant that would process “virgin seed oil” into a “drop-in replacement” to be used as fuel in diesel trucks. In the release, Lou Soumas with Riverside says that they would NOT be using palm oil, nor do they have any plans to handle crude oil. The facility would be making biodiesel for domestic markets, converting 150 million gallons of seed oil to diesel each year. The proposed location for the facility hasn’t yet been disclosed, but they do say that it would NOT be at the Port of Longview; Riverside says that they are in discussion with several private companies about possible locations. The press release says that construction could start as soon as 2018, with an estimated 800 construction jobs and 130 permanent jobs.