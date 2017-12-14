Authorities in Lewis County are now saying that a fatal 4th of July shooting at a campground near Randle was self-defense, and they say that no charges will be filed. The Centralia Chronicle reports on the ruling from the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, as they examined the shooting on Independence Day. John D. Arnold, 63, of Glenoma says that he went to talk with Dusty Phelps, 51, about his unsafe shooting. Arnold claims that Phelps fired two shots into the ground as he approached Phelps campsite, which was near the intersection of Cispus Road and Forest Road 2801. Arnold says that Phelps pointed his pistol into the SUV being driven by Arnold. Arnold says that he pushed Phelps’ pistol away, and then fired a single round from his own pistol, hitting Phelps in the head. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that the evidence supports Arnold’s version of events; deputies say that they found several guns and a lot of ammunition in Phelps’ campsite, along with a bullet hole in the Arnold’s SUV. Arnold and his wife were unhurt in the incident.