Semi Crash

The State Patrol is working on a fatal truck crash that happened this morning near Headquarters Road. Troopers and aid crews were called to milepost 46 on the northbound freeway just before 3 am, when it was reported that there was a semi in the ditch. When Troopers arrived on the scene and they checked the cab of the truck, they found that the driver was dead. There’s still no information on the cause of the crash, nor has any information been released on the identity of the driver. The truck was completely off of the roadway, so there was no blocking of traffic. WSP should have additional information later in the day.