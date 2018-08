It was reported to be quite a sight last night on I-5 near Kelso, when a semi supposedly hit a car sideways, and then that car was pushed sideways down the freeway. The incident happened at about 8:45 last night on the southbound freeway, just a bit north of exit 40 in Kelso. Witnesses say that sparks were flying as the car was being pushed, but no injuries were reported in the incident. The State Patrol is following up.