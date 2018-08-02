The U. S. Senate companion bill to Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler’s bill that would allow tribal members to kill sea lions in the Columbia River is out of committee and now awaits action by the full Senate. The bill is sponsored by Senator Maria Cantwell, and is identical to the bill that was passed by the House a couple of weeks ago. It came out of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee yesterday, and will now go to the Senate floor for a vote. Cantwell says that “Pacific salmon are central to our culture, our livelihoods and our economy in the Pacific Northwest.” The latest estimates show that as much as 20 percent of the Spring Chinook Salmon run in the Columbia River is eaten by sea lions. This bill would allow for the removal of up to 100 sea lions by tribal members. A vote on the bill has not yet been scheduled.