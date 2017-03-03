The Washington State Court of Appeals says that Danny Wing, 28, of Vader is being allowed to withdraw his guilty plea connected to the 2014 death of three year-old Jasper Henderling-Warner, and to reverse the 34-year prison sentence that was imposed after that plea. In March of 2015, Wing and his wife pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges that were connected to the death of the little boy, who had been left in their care. The Lewis County Superior Court imposed a sentence of 416 months, but Wing appealed that sentence, claiming that prosecutors violated the plea agreement by adding “aggravating circumstances” after he had failed polygraph tests. Wing also claims that his offender score was improperly calculated. In its opinion, the Court of Appeals denies Wing’s contention on the plea agreement, but they do agree that Wing’s offender score was wrong, which “renders the plea as involuntary.” The court is allowing Wing to make the decision regarding the withdrawal of his plea; if he does that, then a new trial would be held and Wing could actually get a longer sentence if he’s convicted again. Wing has 30 days to make a decision.