Timothy Haag of Longview will be spending at least another two decades in prison, re-sentenced for the 1994 murder of a neighbor, 7 year-old Rachel Dillard. Haag was in Cowlitz County Superior Court last Friday morning, being re-sentenced under provisions of recent Supreme Court rulings, which declared that life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders was cruel and unusual punishment. Last Friday morning, Superior Court Judge Michael Evans issued a sentenced of 46 years to life, saying that even with his “adolescent brain,” Haag knew right from wrong. Evans says that, even with Haag’s model behavior in prison, he hasn’t been convinced that Haag has overcome his emotional and psychological issues. Under the new sentence, Haag will spend a minimum of 23 more years in prison, making the age of 63 the earliest that he could be released. Haag’s defense attorneys are indicating that they plan to file an appeal.