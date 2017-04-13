A Cowlitz County man who was sentenced to life without parole for a murder that he committed as a teen is getting another day in court, as local authorities look to comply with a Supreme Court ruling on his sentence. Timothy Edward Haag was 17 years old in 1994, when he was convicted of the murder of 7 year-old Rachel Dillard, and was sent to prison for life without parole. Today’s Daily News reports on the latest involving the now-39-year-old, as Haag’s sentence is brought up for review. In 2012, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders is “cruel and unusual punishment” under the 8th Amendment to the Constitution. The Washington Supreme Court followed that with several rulings, setting up reviews of cases of juveniles that were sentenced to life without parole. It’s reported that Haag’s case is the only one in Cowlitz County that meets this resentencing review. County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen tells the paper that he’s now reviewing this case; a hearing is currently set for 9 am on Wednesday, May 3rd.