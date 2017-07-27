A woman who is suspected of traveling I-5 and shoplifting at Walmart stores along the freeway is now in custody, picked up last night at the Woodland Walmart store. Shortly after 9 pm, security at the store in Woodland got in touch with Woodland Police, saying that the suspect was now in the store. They say that the woman was a suspect in theft incidents at stores in Lacey, Yelm, Puyallup and possibly in Longview. When officers approached the car that the woman was driving, it’s claimed that she crouched down on the floor of the car, and refused to cooperate. Police eventually broke a back window, and then took the woman into custody. Ariana LaSalle Beck was turned over to Lacey Police, and is now being held in the Thurston County Jail on charges of Organized Retail Theft. Beck’s car has also been seized; police plan to get a search warrant, and they plan to go over the car for evidence connected to this theft ring.