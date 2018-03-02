Services Pending

Memorial services are being this afternoon for Dr. James Reisner of Longview, who recently passed away at the age of 84. Family members say that Reisner peacefully died at home on the 23rd, some ten years after his retirement. Reisner came to Longview in 1967, where he joined the medical offices of Dr. Phil Henderson, Junior, and Dr. William Blackstone. Over his 40-year career, Reisner provided obstetrics and gynecology services to thousands of women in the local area. He was also deeply involved in Boy Scouts and YMCA, acting as the “camp doctor” at facilities near Spirit Lake. Memorial services are set for 2 pm today at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family members are asking that memorial donations be made to the James Reisner Memorial Fund at any Columbia Bank branch. Proceeds will help to pay for a memorial that will go in at Lake Sacajawea Park.

Local attorney Pat Kubin will be honored tomorrow at services that will be held at the Monticello Hotel. The local attorney and child advocate died suddenly a week ago Thursday, fatally injured in a skiing mishap at Mount Hood Meadows. Along with his work as an attorney in the local area, Kubin and his wife, Jill Johanson, were strong advocates for disadvantaged children, adopting several special needs children in addition to raising their own kids. Kubin served as president for Children’s Community Resources; he also served as president of the Longview Sandbaggers and the Longview Ski Club. Kubin was a charter member of Squirrel Fest, and he loved to serve as the face for that event. A Celebration of Life is planned for 1 pm tomorrow at the Monticello Hotel; in lieu of flowers, Kubin’s family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Children’s Community Resources in Longview.