The owners of the Longview/Kelso SERVPRO franchise are being honored by the national organization, recognized for outstanding Revenue Performance. SERVPRO recently held its annual convention at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando, with nearly three thousand owners, staff and corporate representatives attending. At that event, Kelso-Longview SERVPRO owners Ryan and Lacey Grady received the Millionaire’s Gold Award, recognizing the franchise for its “high performance.” SERVPRO offers disaster cleanup, restoration and remediation services, located at 1425 Alabama Street in Longview; call 360-703-3884, or go to SERVPRO.com to learn more.