Lower Columbia College is announcing a major boost for its “Guided Pathways” program, a national student success initiative. LCC announced yesterday that the college has been selected to receive $500,000 from “College Spark Washington,” an amount that’s being matched by the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, bringing the total grant amount to $1 million. College officials say that Guided Pathways is a program to bring better structure to student connections, entry, progress and completion of certificates and degrees that have market value, or that allow the student to transfer to four-year institutions with an academic standing as a junior. LCC is among five community colleges in Washington that will receive this funding.