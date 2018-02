A Severe Weather Alert is now up in the City of Longview, allowing Emergency Shelters to open and operate in the city. Love Overwhelming is now operating a shelter at 618 14th Avenue in Longview, opening last night. Chuck Hendrickson with Love Overwhelming says that funding for the shelter is running out, and they have had to dip into agency reserves to keep the doors open. Hendrickson says that they currently have enough funding to run the shelter for four nights, starting last night. Hendrickson says that it costs them $259 per night to operate the schedule, averaging 34 people per night. He also says that 16 people accessed recovery services while the shelter was operating in December and January. Another four people got into case management, and two people were placed in permanent housing. Hendrickson says that a donation of just eight dollars will pay for one night of a shelter bed, daily living essentials and access to support services. Donations of blankets, socks, feminine hygiene products, paper products are need, along with things like winter hats and gloves. Call 360-270-5096 if you would like to help out.