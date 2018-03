With a forecast of freezing temperatures over the weekend, Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha is declaring a Severe Weather Event, a move that allows emergency shelters to open and operate. City officials say that this declaration covers Saturday night only, as temperatures are expected to rise again on Sunday. Currently, only the Love Overwhelming shelter at 618 14th Avenue is permitted to operate as an Emergency Shelter, but others could be allowed to open if they pass inspection. Call Longview Community Development at 360-442-5087 for more information.