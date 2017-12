Love Overwhelming is announcing that their Severe Weather Shelter at 618 14th Avenue in Longview will re-open this evening, as the City of Longview issues another “Determination of a Severe Weather Event.” City Manager Dave Campbell made the announcement yesterday afternoon, saying that weather forecasts show that overnight low temperatures will once again dip below freezing. This declaration will allow Severe Weather Shelters to re-open for overnight operation; currently, the only permitted Severe Weather Shelter in the city is the Love Overwhelming facility on 14th Avenue. Others could open if they pass the inspections from the city and from Longview Fire. Get more information on Severe Weather Shelters by calling Longview Community Development at 360-442-5087.