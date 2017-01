The business license for a Scappoose-based sewage disposal company is being revoked, as the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality alleges that the company has been illegally dumping sewage. Oregon DEQ claims that A&S Septic of Scappoose broke several laws, illegally dumping sewage in unauthorized locations, installing or altering on-site systems without proper permits, and performing sewage disposal services without a permit. Owner Pedro Alex Lopez was served with a revocation decision back in May of last year, but he appealed that decision. Hearings were held in October, and the revocation was finalized last month.