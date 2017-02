Be aware that a two-week closure of Fir Street between 18th and 19th Avenues starts today. The City of Longview is starting on an emergency sewer main repair project, beginning this morning and going through Friday, the 17th. Fir Street will be closed to all traffic, along with the alley between 18th and 19th, north and south of its intersection with Fir. Detours will be posted; local traffic will be allowed to access the alleys off of Delaware or Florida Streets. Weather permitting, this closure will be lifted on Friday, the 17th. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.