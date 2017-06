A sanitary sewer maintenance project is affecting traffic on Washington Way, as the City of Longview re-routes a temporary pipe across the roadway, protecting those pipes with a large hump in the road. The city now has Washington Way reduced to one lane in each direction between Hudson Street and Hemlock Street, and the speed limit has been reduced to 20 miles an hour. Drivers are urged to use caution, and to operate at safe speeds when they head across these ramps on Washington Way and 18th. This project is expected to go through July 20th; use alternate routes to avoid congestion and other issues.