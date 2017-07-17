Added protections for victims of sexual assault while in the military are now in place, as amendments offered by Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler are included in the recently-passed 2018 National Defense Authorization Act. Beutler says that the amendments work to restore rights to survivors of sexual assault while in the military. She says that many victims of sexual assault while serving in the military suffer additional trauma when they are discharged; Beutler says these people need help and support, but they’re getting their benefits and military status being taken away instead. The measures are also part of the “Protecting Military Honor Act of 2017,” a bill that Beutler introduced last week. She says that the bill will help to “restore justice” to victims who were sexually abused while in military service.