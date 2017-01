Joseph Mace, 55, of St. Helens is under arrest, accused of sexually abusing an underage girl for more than a decade. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Mace yesterday, saying that this was the result of an investigation that lasted several months. They say that the victim, who is now 17 years old, claims that the abuse started when she was five. She claims that the abuse lasted for about ten years, before she came forward several months ago. Mace is now being held in the Columbia County Jail on seven counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sodomy, one count each of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual abuse. Bail totals $1,485,000.