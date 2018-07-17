Additional charges are being filed against a St. Helens High School teacher, as he’s accused of improper and illegal sexual relationships with students. In May of this year, social studies teacher Kyle Jared Wroblewski was arrested, after St. Helens Police got a tip about an inappropriate relationship with a 17 year-old girl. One week ago, Wroblewski was arraigned on 30 new charges of sexual abuse, along with other charges. The 44 year-old now faces 32 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree official misconduct, and one count of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, charges that were filed after a grand jury review of the case. It’s now claimed that Wroblewski engaged in sexual intercourse, sexual touching and sexual penetration with the female victim on multiple occasions between November of 2017 and May of this year. Wroblewski entered a “not guilty” plea at the hearing on July 9th. Wroblewski is currently out of custody, but a hearing is being scheduled to review his conditional release.