Theron Joseph Manley, 18, of Clatskanie is in the Clatsop County Jail, charged with online sexual corruption and sexual abuse of a 14 year-old girl. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office reports that Manley was arrested last Friday, after an investigation that started in October of last year. Last Halloween, a report came into Clatsop County from a mother of one of the victims, claiming that she had discovered that Manley was communicating with her daughter via social networking. The investigation shows that Manley was pressuring the 14 year-old to send nude photos, while also asking to meet the girl for sexual activities. The investigation shows that Manley and the girl did meet at least once in Warrenton for sexual activity. Further investigation indicates that Manley used this same site to meet other teenage girls, and that he was also using the site to arrange marijuana delivery to teens in that area. Additional charges are possible, as Manley continues to be held in the Clatsop County Jail.