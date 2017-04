A teenage girl from Salem who has been missing for two years is now back with her family, picked up last weekend in the company of a convicted sex offender. 48 year-old Ernie Allen Lipps of Salem was arrested last Saturday evening, picked up as Scappoose Police made a traffic stop on the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway. Police say that they found heroin and meth in the car, along with the teenage girl. They say that the girl gave a false name at first, but they eventually identified her as the missing girl. She was taken into protective custody before being returned to her family, while Lipps was booked into the Columbia County Jail on multiple felony charges. He’s currently free after posting bail, while the investigation continues.