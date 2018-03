Sex Trafficking Arrest

Roman Cabrera-Gayton, 38, of Kelso is among 18 men that were caught up in a sex trafficking sweep that was conducted in the Hillsboro area. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release last night, announcing the arrests during “a mission that proactively addressed human trafficking in Washington County.” Five law enforcement agencies were involved in yesterday’s sweep, picking up these men and charging them with “commercial sexual solicitation.” Washington County officials say that the goal of these missions is to break a link in the chain of human trafficking, by enforcing state and federal laws, while also developing information on persons that might be involved in human trafficking.