Longview Fire crews were called out to the Shamrock Tavern this morning, after a grease fire was reported shortly after 6 am. Employees at the bar and restaurant on 15th Avenue called 911 at about 6:05 am, reporting that they had a grease fire in an oven. The employees were able to act quickly, and got the fire out themselves before the firefighters arrived. Fire crews continued to the lounge, to check things over and to make sure that the fire was completely out. No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the oven, so damage was minimal.