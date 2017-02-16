Longview’s Ad Hoc Committee on Emergency Shelters reports that they’re still working on the ordinance that covers the siting of shelters inside the city limits, and they will probably be asking for another six-month extension to the current moratorium. Committee Chair Scott Vydra says that there’s still a lot of work to do on this ordinance. A large crowd attended yesterday’s meeting, with most planning to vent about the proposed move of Love Overwhelming to a location in the 600 block of 14th Avenue. Vydra and the committee short-circuited those comments, saying that they are not focused on any single issue or project; City Attorney Jim McNamara also threw a blanket on things, advising the committee to avoid accepting any comments on a specific project or location, since the City Council will eventually be asked to rule on those projects on a case-by-case basis, as conditional use permit applications come in. A number of people did express their concerns about the buffers being considered in the proposed ordinance, saying that they’re not big enough. The committee also took input on the possibility of allowing shelters in the R-4 multi-family-zoned areas of the city. The Ad Hoc Committee on Emergency Shelters plans to meet again in three weeks, at 5 pm on Thursday, March 9th. Other information on the committee and its work to date is available on the City of Longview web page.
Shelter Committee Meets
Posted on 16th February 2017 at 08:57
