Thursday, August 31st is being set as the date for a public hearing on proposed Zoning Code amendments regarding Emergency Shelters. For several months, an ad hoc City Council committee has been working on this topic; in July, the proposed changes were released to the public, suggesting that Emergency Shelters could be allowed in the General Commercial and Office/Commercial zones in the city. Small shelters might also be allowed in the R-4 zones in the city, as long as the operator completed a “Good Neighbor Agreement,” and complied with other rules. The public hearing with the Longview City Council is planned for 6 pm on Thursday, August 31st, in the City Council chambers at the Longview City Hall. You can also review the proposals on the City of Longview web page.