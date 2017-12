As overnight lows continue to drop below the freezing mark, the City of Longview has declared a “severe weather event,” and two locations are now open as Severe Weather Shelters. Chuck Hendrickson with Love Overwhelming reports that the First United Methodist Presbyterian Church at 206 Cowlitz Way in Kelso is available to families with children, while adults age 18 and over can get out of the cold at 618 14th Avenue in Longview. Both shelters are open from 8 pm to 8 am as the cold weather continues. Donations are needed to help those people who are out in the cold. Hendrickson says that they need new and gently used blankets, sock, feminine hygiene products, and warm winter hats and gloves. There’s also a need for consumables like toilet paper, paper towels, bowls and cups. Call 360-749-8056 if you would like to help out.